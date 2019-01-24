Water turned back on in Winooski, boil water notice issued

The Winooski Department of Public Works says a water main break in the city has been fixed.

But even though water has been turned back on, Public Works issued a precautionary boil water notice for users north of Burling St. up to Tigan St. They say there is a possibility the drinking water in the affected area could have been contaminated on the way to the tap.

The Winooski School District will also be closed Thursday because of the break.

Main St. was closed Wednesday night for a couple hours after the water main broke.