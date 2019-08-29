Waterbury improves infrastructure in case of another hurricane

It's been eight years since Hurricane Irene pummeled through our region.

The town of Waterbury is still learning best building practices in case another hurricane ever comes this way.

Director of Policy Planning and Research Joe Segale says the town made flood resilience a critical component of its projects.

"We've certainly made engineering improvements in the design of our bridges, designs of our roadways," Seagle said, "We've really developed a better understanding on how to make those two things work together."

Seagle says structural integrity was at the top of their priority list after Irene.