Waterbury man killed in motorcycle crash

A Waterbury man is dead following a motorcycle crash with a minivan.

Montpelier Police say it happened on Memorial Drive at the intersection of Taylor Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. They say a Vermont State Police trooper in the area attempted to render aid, but the operator of the motorcycle, Jason Lester, 32, died at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Brian Whalley, 21, of Maine. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but police say speed does appear to be a factor.

