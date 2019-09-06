Waterbury man sentenced to 1 year for hit-and-run crash

A Waterbury man has been sentenced to a year in jail for causing a car crash in 2016 that injured a woman and then fleeing the scene.

Danny Lee Hanson was sentenced on Thursday. The Times Argus reports that the 47-year-old had pleaded guilty in May to felony counts of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury resulting.

As part of the plea deal, the state dropped two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license.

Police say Hanson hit a vehicle from behind that was stopped at a red light in Waterbury. Police say he then drove backward, hid the vehicle by the town's sewer and water pump station and fled.

