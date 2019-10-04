Waterbury road reopens after landslide

We have an update on that landslide in the Mount Mansfield State Forest.

We first told you about the massive slide back in June.

Now, months later, Cotton Brook Road in Waterbury has reopened but Fosters Trail remains closed. Also closed: the delta that has formed at the outlet of Cotton Brook, several remote campsites in Little River State Park and the area of the landslide downstream to the reservoir.

Geologists caution the area is still active. They're watching a 2-acre section that could continue to slide down the bank toward Cotton Brook.