Waterbury woman celebrates 109

While many of you aren't celebrating on this Saint Patrick's Day, we do hope Florilla Ames from Waterbury Center did.

She turned 109 on Tuesday.

This video is this is when she was profiled as a super senior at a tender age of 105.

She's a former teacher and still lives in her childhood home.

When asked how shes lived so long, the fiercely independent woman said, "Well I guess they don't want me to be anywhere else."

To put it into perspective, she was born one year before the Titanic sank and World War 1 was still years away.