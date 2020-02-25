Waterfowl hunters asked to weigh in on proposals

New York and Vermont wildlife officials are hosting public hearings next month about waterfowl populations and hunting seasons.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain area must be uniform regardless of state boundaries. Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend and share opinions about the season proposals.

The first hearing is March 10 at the Whitehall Recreation Center in New York. The second is on the 12th at Winooski High School.

