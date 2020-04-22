Officials share ways to celebrate Earth Day during the pandemic

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and are things you can do during the pandemic to celebrate from home. This year's theme is Climate Action.

The Vermont Electric Co-op recommends planting a tree or garden, starting to compost and going paperless on your electricity bill.

They also recommend taking a break from a Zoom meeting and try bird watching.

The National Audubon Society has a new bird guide for children to identify birds with a different exercise to focus on each day and adults can get a lot from it, too.

Lt. Governor David Zuckerman is hosting a virtual event Wednesday to talk about environmental policies and activities.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. there is a Family Earth Day themed concert on Facebook and YouTube.

Then at noon, there will be an environmental conversation with green groups.