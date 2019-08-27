Ways to cut costs at the Champlain Valley Fair

For a lot of people coming to the fair is about ignoring the diet and exploring all things fried.

As you walk around you might see signs on some of the food trucks that say "Midweek Madness." This means that particular vendors picked a popular item on their menu and they will be selling it for $3.

Tuesday is also senior day at the fair. Anyone over the age of 50 with a valid drivers license gets $3 off their admission ticket.

There is one last way you can save money and that's by wearing pink. Anyone wearing pink will get $1 off their admission.

Connor, Avery and Gary will at the fair from 4 to 6 p.m.

WCAX will be live from the fair starting at 5 p.m.