Weapon used in Hinesburg homicide found

Federal authorities say they have found the murder weapon in a Hinesburg shooting death.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. attorney for Vermont announced Kory Lee George, 31, of Monkton, was arrested for firearms violation charges and appeared in federal court. They say he's a felon and not allowed to have guns but he had a semi-automatic pistol and a shotgun. Authorities say both were stolen.

Police say the pistol was allegedly stolen the night before David Auclair was shot to death in Hinesburg on July 11.

Investigators found the pistol in the creek a few days after Auclair's death. And they say the forensic lab determined the bullets in Auclair's body were from the pistol.

Police say they found the shotgun-- which was stolen from a New York camp last spring-- in George's house during the homicide investigation.

George is behind bars and is due in court on Friday for a bail hearing.