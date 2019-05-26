Weather delays start to the Vermont City Marathon

It's another first for the Vermont City Marathon.

A passing thunderstorm in the Burlington area forced the 7 a.m. start of the marathon to be pushed back 45 minutes. It's the first time the marathon has been substantially delayed by weather.

"When lightning is a threat, we've got to clear," Jess Cover of RunVermont said.

Thousands of runners and spectators had to evacuate Battery Park and seek shelter until the storm passed. Some headed to the Marriott on Cherry Street, while others ended up at the courthouse.

"Systems were in place and everything worked," Cover said. "Within 90 seconds people were moving to where they needed to go."

In 2016, the marathon was cancelled about four hours into it, due to extreme heat.