Bragging rights for Vermont-- one of the state's breweries has been named the best in the world by a popular beer website.

Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Bend holds the title for 2018 by RateBeer. The beer review and rating website announced its awards Monday.

This is the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven years that the brewery has been honored as Best Brewery in the World, United States and Vermont.