Strict guidelines bring challenges to the wedding industry

The wedding industry is facing challenges, impacted by the coronavirus.

Normally around this time, wedding coordinators would have a flood of inquiries, but many say couples just can't get on board with scheduling something right now.

That's because in accordance with Governor Phil Scott's current guidelines, all wedding venues can only host 10 people per party at a time, can't serve food or drink, people must wear masks, and out-of-state guests would have to quarantine for two weeks.

"With a wedding, there's so much that they're missing out on, that they feel they're missing out on, so it's been really tough," said Kristin Bogovich, a Spirit of Ethan Allen Wedding Coordinator.

