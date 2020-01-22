Wednesday deadline for Vermonters to seek compensation from Equifax breach

Wednesday is the deadline to submit a claim for breach monitoring or reimbursements from the Equifax settlement.

Vermont got nearly $2 million as part of settlement with the credit reporting agency over a 2017 data breach that exposed the private information of nearly 150 million people. It's part of a national $650 million settlement.

The Attorney General's office has said the data of more than 250,000 Vermonters was exposed in the breach.

If you spent any time dealing with the breach, you are eligible for $25 an hour for up to 20 hours. Equifax is also offering affected consumers extended credit-monitoring services for a total of 10 years, and 18 years for affected minors.

Click here for more information or to file a claim.

