Weekend snowstorm causing problems for travelers

A Thanksgiving weekend winter snowstorm is creating travel problems in our region.

Most schools in our southern region are closed and there are more than 200 power outages.

And that could mean some of you planning to head home after Thanksgiving will be staying an extra day.

Early flights to Newark out of the Burlington International Airport are canceled Monday morning. There are also other delays/cancellations for United Airlines travelers.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd will be live at the airport from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. with the latest from the sky.