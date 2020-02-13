Weight loss drug Belviq pulled from market over cancer risk

The weight loss drug Belviq is being pulled from the market because of an increased risk of cancer.

The drug’s maker said Thursday it is voluntarily withdrawing the drug at the request of the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says the drug poses a slight increased risk of cancer.

The company, however, says it disagrees with the FDA’s interpretation of new data on the drug’s safety.

The FDA also is warning patients to stop taking Belviq and doctors to stop prescribing it.

