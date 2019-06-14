Weinberger: CityPlace bidding bogged down

The stalled CityPlace project shows no signs of ramping up anytime soon.

The $230-million Burlington retail office and housing project is supposed to be completed by the end of 2021. Developers had said work was to begin again in May or June, but there have been no signs of activity.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the lead development company has gotten past important milestones, and after some redesign of the interior, plans have been sent to construction companies to bid on.

"They've gotten those bids back. My understanding is the construction pricing -- not surprisingly, the economy is very hot. The construction pricing came in high. That creates another challenge for them," he said.

Weinberger says he expects an update on the timeline of the project within the next couple of weeks.