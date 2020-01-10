Weinberger: Investigation continues into BPD deputy chief's social media use

The investigation into Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jan Wright's use of social media is almost over according to Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Last month former police Chief Brandon del Pozo stepped down after he admitted lying to a reporter about using a fake Twitter account to troll a critic. After his resignation the Mayor appointed Deputy Chief Jan Wright to be acting chief, but within hours of that announcement she also admitted to also using fake social media accounts to engage with critics.

Weinberger on Friday said he is confident the investigation into Wright is nearing a conclusion. He says he will have more to say about it when it wraps up. He says investigations like this usually take up to a month and they are working to keep it under that.

Weinberger would not speculate about any possible disciplinary action. "Certainly that's one of the things that's being determined -- is exactly what happened and what the appropriate next steps are, discipline or otherwise," he said.

When asked whether there is a connection to Deputy Chief Wright going on paid administrative leave the day after she started an internal police investigation into who leaked audio of a department roll call and emails sent to WCAX, he would only say he was reluctant to put Wright on leave and that it was a complicated situation. He says he is aware the investigation is in the final stages but hasn't been briefed on it.

Deputy Chief Murad confirmed Thursday that they are in the disciplinary part of the investigation. Earlier, WCAX reported that the higher ranking officers not represented by the union had lawyered up and pushed for the investigation to be dropped, but Murad said that won't happen.

Lawyers representing those officers did not respond to calls for a comment.

