Weinberger affirms Burlington's commitment to welcoming refugees

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger sent a letter to the U.S. State Department saying he wants Burlington to continue to welcome refugees.

The letter sent to Secretary Pompeo is in response to the Trump administration's executive order saying that state and local governments must consent to refugees.

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott affirmed the state's commitment to welcoming refugees.

The mayor said that every year under the Trump administration the number of refugees coming to Chittenden County has gone down.

"The city of Burlington wants to ensure that Burlington will continue to be a place where refugees are able to be resettled and welcomed," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

During the press conference, the mayor found out about a judge blocking President Trump's executive order on refugee resettlement. The mayor says it doesn't affect his welcoming stance for Burlington.