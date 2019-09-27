Weinberger criticizes Trump over refugee quota cuts

Burlington's mayor is criticizing the Trump Administration over major cuts to a program that brought refugees to Vermont.

The Trump Administration announced Thursday plans to cut the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to admit no more than 18,000 refugees next year -- the lowest number in history. It will be the third consecutive year of cuts to legal migration and it's affecting our region.

According to Mayor Miro Weinberger's office 386 people moved to Chittenden County in 2016 as part of that program. This year only 115 refugees moved to the area.

The mayor says the city needs to keep refugees coming to the area because they make it more culturally rich, diverse and successful. "I think we are also economically stronger than we would have been. I hear from many, many businesses throughout the region they are very greatful for the new Americans that are part of their teams...

and they also let me know they are feeling the pinch as there have been cut backs in thie program in recent years," he said.

Weinberger was one of hundreds elected officials to send President Trump a letter earlier this month asking him to restore the refugee program.

