Weinberger expects work to resume soon on CityPlace

Burlington's mayor says he expects work to resume on CityPlace soon.

The mall redevelopment has seen its share of delays. It was supposed to open this fall. Then in the fall of 2020. Now, it's the end of 2021.

The $230 million project, which includes two 14-story towers, is supposed to bring new stores, restaurants, housing, parking and office space to downtown Burlington.

But asbestos during demolition, permitting and financing problems, and lawsuits pushed back the completion date. And for months on end, nothing has happened at the hole in the middle of Vermont's largest city.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, told our Darren Perron we should see construction resuming soon. Watch the video for the full interview.

The developer says financing for the project has been secured and there are retail tenants ready to sign leases. The UVM Medical Center already signed a lease for most of the office space. The developer says the some of the plan's details might change but the size of the project won't.