Weinberger says Burlington Health & Rehab workers getting tested

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says people who wok at the Burlington Health & Rehab Center are getting tested for the Coronavirus.

Weinberger also discussed local efforts so far to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that more action will be taken state-wide to address the spread of the disease and to address the much-needed re-supply of preventative and sanitary equipment.

Weinberger also expressed his thanks to local businesses who closed their doors to help contain the virus and limit public exposure, and that they will look to the state to decide when businesses will re-open.

"I do think it's important that it be the government that determines when it's safe to re-open these facilities, so we reached out to the governor to request this additional authority," Weinberger said.

Burlington City Council will be hosting a meeting on Monday where they plan to expand on what efforts are and will be taken in Burlington, and what locals can expect from the state moving forward.