Weinberger says new opioid reduction program working

Burlington's mayor says the city's new opioid reduction program is working.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, announced the pilot program during his State of the City address. It launched just a few days ago. Every time someone is arrested, before they are released they get screened for addiction.

The mayor says several people have been screened. The city couldn't get them immediately into treatment this week, but gave them fentanyl testing strips, naloxone to reverse overdoses and referrals to treatment.

"We are hopeful this could be over time a way that dozens, maybe hundreds of Vermonters get into treatment that has eluded them up until now," Weinberger said.

