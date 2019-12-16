Burlington police chief to resign over Twitter trolling scandal

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says his embattled police chief Brandon del Pozo will resign in the wake of a Twitter trolling controversy.

Chief Brandon del Pozo

In a noontime announcement at police headquarters, the mayor said he accept the chief's resignation with great sadness. Del Pozo admitted Friday to creating a secret Twitter account to respond to city resident Charles Winkleman, a frequent critic. Del Pozo then lied about the account after being questioned by a Seven Days reporter.

The mayor placed del Pozo on administrative and family leave for several weeks over the summer after the chief told him about the fake account in July. Weinberger says two experts diagnosed the chief with traumatic brain injury from an earlier bike crash. He was cleared to return to duty in September.

Del Pozo admitted on Friday that he was under a lot of stress at the time but said he did not want to step down.

In his resignation, also posted on Twitter, del Pozo said he leaves the job after four years with "intense feelings of pride and accomplishment," but made no further mention of the fake account. He says he plans to pick up work on a book he is writing as well as efforts to finish his Ph.D. in political philosophy.

Monday was the first time that Weinberger had spoken in public about the incident, after dodging reporters last week. Several Burlington City Council members over the weekend called for del Pozo to resign following last week's revelations. They also said they were frustrated the mayor left them in the dark.