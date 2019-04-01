Weinberger to present State of the City address

How does Burlington's mayor plan to tackle some key issues facing the city? The annual State of the City address takes place Monday night.

Burlington Mayor Weinberger is expected to highlight some successes from the past year, but he's also going to be focusing on what his office calls their "most critical areas of work."

There's a focus on the city's finances and infrastructure. He is also expected to address climate change goals and whether Burlington is meeting them.

And the big topic that is often controversial is housing in the Queen City. The mayor is expected to talk about reforms as well as how to end the housing crisis and create more homes.

"We should double down on the strategies that have led to this progress. And there are a number of fixes that we still need to do. We have problems with parking policies, some other rules get in the way of creating as many homes here in Burlington as we need to," Weinberger said.

The Burlington Business Association is looking forward to hearing more about the Mayor's plans to combat the housing shortage. Their executive director says that high rents and low vacancies make it difficult to attract new workers to the area.

We'll have more details of the mayor's plans tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11.