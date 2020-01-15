Weinstein lawyers: ‘Circus’ atmosphere, juror tweets unfair

As if picking a jury for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial wasn’t complicated enough, some potential jurors have been posting on social media about their involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s lawyers renewed their demand that the trial be moved out of New York City, saying the case has turned into a “media and entertainment circus.”

In all, more than 600 potential jurors have been summoned for the high-profile case since jury selection began Jan. 7.

Many were eliminated from contention early on after indicating they couldn’t be fair and impartial.

Fewer than 200 will be back for additional questioning beginning Thursday.

Judge James Burke said he expects a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates to be seated in time for opening statements and testimony on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.