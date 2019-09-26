Welch, Stefanik question Maguire over whistleblower complaint

The nation's top intelligence official is testifying before the House intelligence committee Thursday facing questions over his handling of a whistleblower complaint that is now central to an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine's president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and efforts, the whistleblower says, by the White House to cover up the call.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told lawmakers Friday that the whistleblower "did the right thing."

"My job is to support and lead the entire intelligence community. That individual works for me. Therefore it is my job that I support and defend that person," Maguire said.

He also said he believed he did the right thing, based on legal advice from the Justice Department, to withhold the complaint from Congress.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch sits on the House Intelligence Committee. He says Maguire's conflict with his boss, President Trump, creates a dilemma for Democracy. "When you say you were in a unique position, that's an understatement. You got a case involving the President and the Attorney General," Welch said.

Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, along with other GOP members on the committee, defended the president. She highlighted the fact that the whistleblower complaint was based on second-hand information.

Senator Bernie Sanders issued a statement Friday on the matter. "What the House must do is thoroughly investigate Trump's cover up of this call and his other attempts to use government resources to help his reelection campaign. The public deserves full transparency regarding Trump's abuse of office," Sanders said.

President Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

