Welch: EPA's PFAS efforts inadequate

The EPA is promising to crack down on PFAS, but Congressman Peter Welch says he isn't buying it.

PFAS first made headlines in Vermont In 2016 when private drinking water wells in the Bennington area were found to be contaminated with PFOA, a chemical used to make teflon coatings at the former Saint-Gobain facility. Since then problem has become ubiquitous around the country. It's been found in Clarendon in drinking water near the airport and the fire station. The likely source there was fire fighting foam.

The EPA is promising better monitoring of PFAS including greater efforts to clean up tainted water sources and a review of whether the current drinking water standard is safe enough.

"It's not reassuring to people who live in the Bennington area, where we are going to monitor what we allow to go into the drinking water is a known carcinogen, at levels we know produces cancer. There is no safety in that. That's just reckless irresponsibility. The job at the EPA is to protect our drinking water, and it's not doing it. It's protecting corporate polluters. And this is all so that we get teflon on pans," Welch said.

A new federal limit for PFAS in drinking water is unlikely to emerge any time soon. It stands at 70 parts per trillion. Vermont's limit is much lower -- 20 parts per trillion.