Welch: Evidence for impeachment overwhelming

The impeachment inquiry enters its next stage Wednesday with televised public hearings scheduled to begin in the House.

The House Intelligence Committee will question Ambassador William Taylor and the State Department's George Kent. Democrats say President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine for political purposes. The President says he did nothing wrong.

Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, sits on the House Intelligence Committee and says the evidence for impeachment is overwhelming.

"And it starts with what the President revealed himself with the readout of his phone call with the president of Ukraine -- that he turned our policy in the Ukraine upside down for his personal benefit," Welch said.

He said he does not want to see the inquiry drag out and says a full vote before Christmas makes sense.

