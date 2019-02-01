Welch: For the People Act would expose dark money

U.S. House Democrats have one bill at the top of their list-- HR.1, which would make Election Day a federal holiday. They call it the For the People Act.

It's meant to expand access to voting, reduce the influence of big money in politics and strengthen ethics rules for public servants.

We talked to Congressman Peter Welch about it this week.

"It's about trying to reform some of our own practices in the House. On campaign finance, it really calls to disclose where some of the secret dark money that has been flooding into the campaigns on both sides," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the bill as a power grab and said it would not get a vote in the Senate.