Welch: Impeachment vote would be most difficult of career

As the impeachment hearings continue, Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is pushing back against the notion that Democrats are simply out to get President Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee held its second impeachment hearing on Monday. Lawmakers heard from lawyers for both the Democrats and Republicans.

The Democrats allege that President Trump put his reelection before the country in his dealings with Ukraine. Republicans say the president did nothing to warrant his removal from office.

Welch told WCAX News that if and when the impeachment vote goes to the floor, it will be the most difficult vote of his career.

"I'm kind of heartsick about it. This is not what I ever anticipated I will be doing," said Welch, D-Vermont. "Impeachment by definition is a very divisive topic in this country. It's very wrenching. I don't feel good about it but I have come to the conclusion that it's our duty."

Welch says he believes the House will vote on impeachment before the end of the year.