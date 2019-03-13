Welch: Release the Mueller report

The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a resolution to make Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference public.

For weeks reports have circulated that completion of the Mueller probe is imminent. Robert Mueller, the FBI director under Presidents Bush and Obama, was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Representative Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said on the House floor Wednesday that the American people have a right to know what he learned.

"We have to get to the bottom of what Russia did, how they did it, so that we can take steps to make certain that that does not happen in the future. Release the Mueller report," Welch said.

Once the investigation is complete, Mueller will submit his report to Attorney General William Barr, and he'll ultimately decide what Congress and the public are allowed to see.