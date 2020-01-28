Welch: Republicans afraid of Bolton testifying

President Trump's defense team on Tuesday presented their final day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial.

Debate continues over whether the Senate will call witnesses in the trial.

Democrats and now a growing number of Republican senators have signaled they could support calling former National Security Adviser John Bolton. In his upcoming book, Bolton says the president told him aid to Ukraine was being held up in exchange for investigations into the president's political rivals.

The vote on how the trial will proceed could come Friday.

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch says Republicans are afraid of what information Bolton might bring to the table. We caught up with Welch in Washington on Tuesday and the congressman told us Bolton has enormous credibility.

"He's a lifelong Republican. He's worked in several administrations. He's actually donated through his PAC to many of the senators that are sitting on the jury. So he has immense credibility with the Republicans and, obviously, they're very disturbed about what he says that the president said to him," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch said if the current impeachment process fails to remove the president from office, Democrats would be unlikely to pursue impeachment a second time.