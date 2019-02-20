Welch: Sanders now well-established

Just hours after Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his run for president, Rep. Peter Welch publicly backed him.

The support came much faster this time around. Welch took weeks to endorse Sanders during the 2016 presidential election. He says it was because Hillary Clinton was such a strong force in the race.

Welch says Sanders is well-established now.

"The issues he raised are now mainstream in the Democratic primary. He's been through the incredible pressures of a presidential campaign, which I think will benefit him a second time around," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch also says Sanders has maintained strong grassroots support.