Welch, Stefanik question Sondland during 'seminal' day for Democrats

During a fifth day of public impeachment hearings Wednesday, Democratic leaders called testimony from E.U. Ambassador -- and Trump contributor -- Gordon Sondland “a seminal moment" in the their investigation into a quid pro quo pressure campaign by President Trump directed at Ukraine's new president. Republicans maintain that nothing improper happened.

Our Roger Garrity recaps local lawmakers line of questioning in the hearing.

"Mr. Sondland, you testified that you never received direct confirmation or specific informtion as to why there was a hold on aid, asked," said New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

"That's correct," responded Sondland.

The North Country Republican used her time during the hearing to discount the idea that President Trump held up military aid to Ukraine for political gain.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: You said in fact, you testified quote, "President Trump never told me directly the aid was conditioned on the investigations."

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: That's correct.

Throughout these hearings Stefanik has pointed out that the military aid eventually got to Ukraine, President Zelenzky never announced or conducted the investigations the Trump administration was looking for, and President Trump did ultimately meet Zelensky at the United Nations in September.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: And there was no announcement of investigations before this meeting?

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: No.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: And there was no announcement of investigation after this meeting?

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: No.

Rep. Peter Welch: You said quite explicitly there was a quid pro quo.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: Relating to the meeting and the Burisma..."

Rep. Peter Welch: That's exactly right. No meeting unless there's an investigation, right?

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: That's what we were told by Mr. Giuliani.

In contrast to Representative Stefanik, Welch focused on process and not results.

Rep. Peter Welch: If the mayor of Portland said to the public, said to the police chief, 'I'm not going to authorize your budget unless you agree to do an investigation into my political opponent,' would that be wrong?"

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: Of course.

Rep. Peter Welch: Would that same rule apply to the President of the United States?

Ambassador Gordon Sondland: To investigate a political opponent? Yes.

There is another impeachment hearing happening this evening with defense and state department officials.


