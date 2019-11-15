Welch, Stefanik question former ambassador to Ukraine

New York Republican Elise Stefanik and Vermont Democrat Peter Welch got the chance to question former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in day two of House impeachment hearings Friday.

As she did at the start of Wednesday's hearing, Stefanik stopped Committee Chair Adam Schiff for a point of order. Stefanik did much of the questioning for House Republicans, who on Friday argued Yovanovitch could not have been improperly recalled since President Trump has the authority to appoint and dismiss ambassadors.

Elise Stefanik: In your deposition under oath you stated, 'Althuogh I understand, everyone understands that I serve at the pleasure of the President.' Is that correct?

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: Yes it is.

The impeachment inquiry centers around the claim that President Trump conditioned military aid to Ukraine upon investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Republicans have voiced their concern about whether Hunter BIden's work in Ukraine was legitimate.

"For the millions of Americans watching, President Obama's own state department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter BIden's role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation," Stefanik said.

And like she did on wednesday, Stefanik sought to establish that the Trump administration has been supportive of Ukraine's war against Russia.

Elise Stefanik: In terms of defensive lethal aid which you were an advocate for, that was not provided by President Obama. It was provided by President Trump.

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: That's correct.

Respresentative Welch pushed back against the notion that the President has "absolute" power to dismiss ambassadors.

Rep. Peter Welch: You've been asked about whether the President has the authorty to replace an ambassador and you have agreed that that's the president's prerogative.

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: Yes, that's true.

Rep. Peter Welch: That assmes that the reasons are not related to the personal private political interests of the President at the expense of our national security.

The Democrat also read a portion of the rough transcript the White House released of Preisdent Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian President: "'The former ambassador of the United States -- the woman was bad news. The people she was meeting with in the Ukraine were bad news. So, I just wanted to let you know that'"

Yovanovtch testified she felt threatened by the way President Trump spoke about her to the Ukrainian President. President Trump tweeted during the hearing that "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

Welch said the President's words are part of a pattern of witness intimdation. "He didn't intimidate you. You're here. You've endured. But there are other people out there that can expect the Trump treatment if they come forward. That's a question for us," he said.

The hearings continue Tuesday with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert for the National Security Council; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; Kurt Volker, the former United States special envoy to Ukraine; and Timothy Morrison, a Europe and Russia expert for the National Security Council.

