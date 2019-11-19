Welch, Stefanik take part in Day 3 of impeachment hearings

Congressional Representatives Peter Welch and Elise Stefanik again had the opportunity to question witnesses during the third day of impeachment hearings in Washington of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and longtime State Department employee Jennifer Williams.

"Two key facts have not changed that are critical to these impeachment proceedings," Stefanik said as open impeachment hearings continued Tuesday. The Republican from New York's North Country repeated a familiar argument. "One -- Ukraine in fact never received the aid and two -- there was no investigation into the BIdens."

Stefanik used much of her time to establish documented corruption at the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat.

Representative Elise Stefanik: And Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, you testified that you were aware Burisma had questionable business dealings as part of its track record.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman: That is correct.

Stefanik made her case to have Hunter Biden brought to testify before the committee. "My constituents in New York 21 have many concerns about the fact that Hunter Biden sat on the board of a corrupt company like Burisma. The Obama Administration State Department was also concerned, and yet Adam Schiff refuses to allow this committee to call Hunter Biden despite our requests," she said.

Vermont Democrat Peter Welch acknowledged Republican defenses of President Trump, but also brought up what they aren't saying. "I didn't hear an answer to the question as to whether it's proper for the President of the United States to demand a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent. And to date, I haven't heard even one of my Republican colleagues address that question," he said.

And Welch lashed out at the president for mixing personal politics with U.S. foreign policy objectives. "I'll say this to President Trump. You want to investigate Joe Biden? You want to investigate Hunter Biden? Go at it. Do it. Do it hard. Do it dirty. Do it the way you do do it. Just don't do it by asking a foreign leader to help you in your campaign. That's your job. It isn't his," he said.

And while the White House Tuesday painted Democrats as "blinded by their hatred" of Trump and desire to overturn the 2016 election, Welch said he has other goals coming out of these hearings. "It's not investigations. It's the restoration of Democracy in Ukraine and the resistance of Russian aggression," Welch said.

The impeachment inquiry will continue with more public hearings Wednesday with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who has admitted in previous testimony to delivering the Ukrainians a quid pro quo on military aid.

