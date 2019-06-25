Welch: Trump child separation policy 'shocking, unnecessary and Inhumane'”

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch took to the House floor Tuesday to slam President Trump's child separation policy.

He called the conditions at the border detention centers shocking, unnecessary and inhumane. "Children are literally yanked out of the arms of their parents. May of these children still don't know where their father or mother is. That is being done in your name and in mine with the full authority of the American government and the widespread opposition of the American people," Welch said.

Welch is a co-sponsor of the Keep Families Together Act and the Hmmanitarian Standards for Individuals in CBP Custody Act, which would end the policy of family separation and require detention facilities to meet minimum health and safety requirements.