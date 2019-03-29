Welch: Trump health care turnaround blindsided GOP

Health care is back in the spotlight in Washington this week after the Justice Department weighed in on a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Despite the failure of previous efforts to repeal the health care law, President Trump appears dead set on making health care a major issue going into 2020. He says Republicans are working on a replacement plan, but Congressman Peter Welch says that simply isn't true.

"They don't have any proposal whatsoever, and in fact, many Republicans oppose this decision that came out of nowhere from the President, because many of my Republican colleagues on the Energy & Commerce Committee are working with us to try to make improvements in the health care system. We are working on trying to bring down the price for prescription drugs. So this President's decision blind-sided some within the Republican Party.

The Trump administration's efforts to repeal much of the health care law failed in the Senate in 2017 when the late Senator John McCain gave a thumbs down vote.