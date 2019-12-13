Welch: USMCA trade deal a 'real breakthrough'

Congressman Peter Welch is calling the new USMCA trade deal announced by lawmakers in Washington a "real breakthrough."

This week House leadership announced they reached an agreement to move forward with the plan to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the new deal -- which still needs to be voted on and signed by the President -- is "a victory for America's workers." Welch says it's also a victory for Vermont.

"If we can raise labor and environmental standards that apply across the board, that's a very good thing. And it's important for Vermont. You know, our agriculture products -- we need an export market. It's really important for our farmers and our manufacturers. Of Course our biggest trading partner is Canada,"Welch said.

Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell has said that the Senate will likely not vote on the new trade deal until early new year.

