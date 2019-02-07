Welch among lawmakers backing effort to reduce prescription prices

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pitching a plan to make prescription drugs cheaper.

The Medicare Negotiation and Competitive Licensing Act has strong Democratic support in both the House and Senate. Its goal is to slow, or reverse, the ever-rising cost of prescription drugs. It would do that by allowing the Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate Medicare prescription drug prices and license generic drugs if companies aren't negotiating in good faith.

Democrats, including Vermont Representative Peter Welch, say the U.S. is the only major country that doesn't negotiate prices.

"What you're seeing is many people have different ideas about what's the best way to get price negotiation. But what's unifying us is the recognition that unless government plays a role to protect people from price gouging by pharma, there will be a continuation of the suffering," Welch said.

Lawmakers hope the President will support the measure, given his statements on the campaign trail and during the State of the Union.