Welch among lawmakers to question Cohen

Vermont's Congressman Peter Welch is preparing to question the president's former lawyer this week.

Michael Cohen will appear on Capitol Hill to face questions from Congress. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt, sits on the House Intelligence and the House Oversight Committees that will question him. Cohen has pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud, as well as campaign finance violations, charges that stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Cohen has also pleaded guilty to lying to the U.S. Senate.

Welch says members of Congress have more questions. "He was the president's lawyer. He was involved with the president throughout his business career, in the campaign and also on the Russia, the Trump-Russia project," Welch said. "The closed hearing is about Russia, and the important part of the closed hearing is that it can't in anyway compromise the Mueller investigation."

The Intelligence Committee will question Cohen behind closed doors but the Oversight Committee hearing will be public.