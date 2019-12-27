Welch on bill promoting international tourism, drug prices, impeachment

A new spending bill is moving ahead with President Trump's signature and it includes bipartisan legislation by Democratic Congressman Peter Welch to promote Vermont and other states as a destination for international tourists.

Welch's bill re-authorizes Brand USA, a public-private partnership funded through a user-fee on international visitors. It renews the program through 2027 and resolves a funding glitch.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with Welch about the bill and other hot topics in Washington, including prescription drug prices and the impeachment proceedings.

