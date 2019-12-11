Welch discusses planned votes in impeachment proceedings

We're getting closer to a vote on impeachment. The House Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday morning about sending two articles of impeachment to the House floor. Those articles are Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, says he plans to vote yes on both next week.

Our Kyle Midura spoke with the Congressman Wednesday and asked him if the Democrats should wait longer before taking the country down this road. Watch the video for the full interview.