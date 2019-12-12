Welch honors Burton founder on Capitol Hill

Last month the snowboarding world lost an icon when Jake Burton Carpenter died due to complications from cancer.

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Vermont Representative Peter Welch, standing next to an early Burton board, gave a floor speech honoring Carpenter.

He talked about how the snowboarding pioneer built the industry starting in a barn in Londonderry at a time when snowboards were prohibited at ski areas.

"It was because the kids who wanted to do this were rambunctious and energetic and Jake would sometimes say disrespectful to their elders. But they loved to ride. They loved to be outdoors. They loved to be with each other and it was this culture of community that Jake created as much as this extraordinary sport that allowed people to demonstrate these amazing physical skills," Welch said.

Burton and his company also played an instrumental role in bringing snowboarding to the Olympics, with Burton riders dominating the events.

Burton was 65-years-old.

