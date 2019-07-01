Welch introduces homeless funding legislation

Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch is joining Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in a bill to boost funding for homeless programs in small states.

It's called the PATH Fairness Act. PATH stands for "Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness."

The bill would increase the small state minimum funding for those programs from $300,000 to $750,000.

PATH started in 1990 giving money to local efforts to help homeless, mentally ill people and those at risk of becoming homeless.

Vermont and 21 other states now get the minimum level of funding.

These congressmen from both parties believe the formula overlooks rural states.