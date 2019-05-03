Welch joins others calling for Barr to resign

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Friday joined with other Democrats who are calling on Attorney Gen. William Barr to resign.

The demand comes after the release of the long-awaited Mueller report. Welch says Barr went to great lengths to spin the contents of the report before releasing it, and even held a press conference that Welch says mischaracterized the contents. He says attorneys general traditionally work to uphold the rule of law, but Barr has used the office for partisan purposes.

"What the attorney general decided to do was, in effect, serve as the press secretary for the president, and that is simply not the job of the chief law enforcement officer of the country," he said.

Welch says voters will ultimately decide who they want in government in the 2020 election.

