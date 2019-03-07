Welch legislation on energy efficiency in schools passes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont's commitment to going green is helping to make schools more energy efficient across the country.
Lawmakers in the U.S. House unanimously approved legislation from Representative Peter Welch on making changes in the Green Mountain state and the nation.
The bill creates a coordinating structure to help schools figure out federal programs and funding.
According to a Department of Education survey, 43 percent of schools indicated that the poor condition of their schools interferes with everyday learning.