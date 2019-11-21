Welch makes his closing arguments in impeachment inquiry

Another round of impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill Thursday involved what could be the two final witnesses in the House inquiry.

State Department Employee David Holmes and former National Security Council official Fiona Hill gave their testimony to lawmakers. As in previous hearings, local Congressional Representatives Peter Welch and Elise Stefanik participated in the afternoon session.

Stefanik said that no Republicans are denying that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections. The New York Republican called the impeachment process so far one-sided and repeated a familiar line of questioning, getting witnesses to agree Ukraine ultimately received military aid from the U.S., no new investigations were started into the Bidens, and a promised meeting between President Trump and the Ukrainian President eventually took place, albeit not at the White House.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: There was in fact a meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky at the UN, is that correct?

David Holmes: The President invited Zelensky to the Oval Office at a date undetermined. That has not yet happened.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: The meeting at the UN. President Trump and President Zelensky met at the UN.

David Holmes: They did, but not at the Oval Office.

Vermont Democrat Peter Welch used his time to speak directly to his colleagues and the American people. Reading a prepared statement, Welch summarized witness testimony that affirms President Trump conditioned U.S. foreign policy and national security aid on getting political help from Ukraine in the form of announced investigations into the Bidens.

"And it's equally clear that President Trump has launched a coverup and disinformation campaign to hide his abuse of power from the American people. That's why the administration refuses to provide documents to this committee, and it's why the White House has taken the unprecedented position that senior officials could ignore Congressional subpoenas and refuse to testify," Welch said.

CBS News has learned several Republican senators met with White House counsel Thursday morning to discuss impeachment strategy should the House send over articles of impeachment.

