Welch not ruling out impeachment

Congressman Peter Welch says that he's not ruling out the possibility of impeachment.

Democratic congressional leaders Monday held a conference call with rank-and-file members late Monday to discuss next steps following the releases of Robert Mueller's full report last week -- with redactions.

"There is immense evidence that there was a concerted energetic effort on the part of the Trump administration, and the president himself, to derail that investigation, so the evidence is there and it is a complete conflict with what Attorney General Barr characterized when he did his pre-buttal. He said there was no finding of obstruction and it is just flat out wrong," said Welch, D-Vermont.

He says the next steps are to get the full unredacted report and have Mueller testify before Congress.

Trump and his allies insist the drama is over. Asked Monday if he's concerned about impeachment, Trump replied, "Not even a little bit."